Millionaire syndie momentum builds

Buena Vista Television has added McGraw-Hill, Scripps-Howard and a handful of Post-Newsweek stations to its lineup for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'s syndication run.

Buena Vista executives, who already cleared Millionaire on 10 CBS O/O's including the top three markets, added another 13 stations Tuesday. Four McGraw-Hill stations (Denver, San Diego, Indianapolis and Bakersfield), six Scipps-Howard stations (Tampa, Phoenix, Baltimore, Kansas City, West Palm Beach and Tulsa) and three Post-Newsweek stations (Houston, Orlando and Jacksonville) are signed on.

Millionaire debuts in syndication in fall 2002. Buena Vista now has over 45% of the country cleared for the launch. - Joe Schlosser