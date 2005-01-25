Millionaire Snags Pair of Upgrades
Buena Vista Television’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire has been upgraded in two markets.
By fall 2006, the show will return to access on Jefferson-Pilot’s WBTV Charlotte, replacing King World's Everybody Loves Raymond, which is moving to Bahakel's WCCB.
Currently, WBTV double-runs Millionaire at 10 and 10:30 a.m. Millionaire also will move from a double-run at 11 and 11:30 a.m. in West Palm Beach, to an access slot on Freedom’s WPEC. There, Millionaire next fall will replace Warner Bros.’ off-net staple, Friends.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.