Millionaire Snags Pair of Upgrades

Buena Vista Television’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire has been upgraded in two markets.

By fall 2006, the show will return to access on Jefferson-Pilot’s WBTV Charlotte, replacing King World's Everybody Loves Raymond, which is moving to Bahakel's WCCB.

Currently, WBTV double-runs Millionaire at 10 and 10:30 a.m. Millionaire also will move from a double-run at 11 and 11:30 a.m. in West Palm Beach, to an access slot on Freedom’s WPEC. There, Millionaire next fall will replace Warner Bros.’ off-net staple, Friends.