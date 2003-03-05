Millionaire 's millionaire brings viewers
Buena Vista Television's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire awarded its first
million-dollar prize and, in return, won its highest rating ever, a 4.5 in
households Feb. 18.
That number drove the show's weekly average up 9 percent to a 3.7.
While Millionaire did well that week, it wasn't
helped by the President's Day blizzard because stations largely pre-empted the
show to air news.
