Millionaire 's millionaire brings viewers

Buena Vista Television's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire awarded its first

million-dollar prize and, in return, won its highest rating ever, a 4.5 in

households Feb. 18.

That number drove the show's weekly average up 9 percent to a 3.7.

While Millionaire did well that week, it wasn't

helped by the President's Day blizzard because stations largely pre-empted the

show to air news.