Millionaire resurrects TV stars

In its continuing campaign to goose viewership for its lagging game show hit Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?, ABC is bringing back TV stars of the not too distant past.

TV celebs from 1970s and '80s TV shows next month in what it's billing as the "Classic TV Stars" edition of Millionaire?. The ex-celeb competitors appearing March 18-23 include Cindy Williams (Laverne & Shirley) Kim Fields (The Facts of Life), Melissa Gilbert (Little House on the Prairie) and Florence Henderson (The Brady Bunch).

All the celebrity winnings will be earmarked for charity.