Millionaire ratings revival

Who says Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? isn't attracting young adults anymore.

The game show led ABC to a Tuesday night victory with strong numbers in both total viewers and adults 18-49. Millionaire won its 8 p.m. ET/PT time period with 17 million viewers and a 4.3 rating/13 share in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research. ABC won the night in both categories as well, averaging 15.5 million viewers and a 5.3/15 in adults 18-49.

New comedy What About Joan won its half hour (9:30-10 p.m.) in viewers (12.7 million) and adults 18-49 (5.6/14). - Joe Schlosser