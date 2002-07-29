Millionaire preps for syndie run

While the prime time passion for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

appears to have waned, distributor Buena Vista Television hopes daytime

audiences still want more.

With The View's Meredith Vieira as host, the show began taping last

week before a live studio audience in New York for a daytime run that begins

Sept. 16.

Millionaire already has been cleared in 95 percent of the country,

including the CBS owned-and-operated stations, The McGraw-Hill Cos. station group,

The E.W. Scripps Co. station group and three Post-Newsweek stations.

The half-hour strip is produced by Valleycrest Productions Ltd. and

distributed by Buena Vista.