Millionaire preps for syndie run
While the prime time passion for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
appears to have waned, distributor Buena Vista Television hopes daytime
audiences still want more.
With The View's Meredith Vieira as host, the show began taping last
week before a live studio audience in New York for a daytime run that begins
Sept. 16.
Millionaire already has been cleared in 95 percent of the country,
including the CBS owned-and-operated stations, The McGraw-Hill Cos. station group,
The E.W. Scripps Co. station group and three Post-Newsweek stations.
The half-hour strip is produced by Valleycrest Productions Ltd. and
distributed by Buena Vista.
