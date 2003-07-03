Millionaire finds Manhattan home
After being potentially homeless in New York for a while, Buena Vista
Television’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire has secured itself a Manhattan
time slot.
Taking advantage of the demise of ABC soap Port Charles,
Millionaire will air on ABC-owned station WABC-TV at 12:30 p.m. after
Port Charles ends Oct. 3.
This year, Millionaire was airing on WCBS-TV at 4 p.m., but that
station is replacing Millionaire this fall with Warner Bros.’ People’s
Court.
