Millionaire finds Manhattan home

After being potentially homeless in New York for a while, Buena Vista

Television’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire has secured itself a Manhattan

time slot.

Taking advantage of the demise of ABC soap Port Charles,

Millionaire will air on ABC-owned station WABC-TV at 12:30 p.m. after

Port Charles ends Oct. 3.

This year, Millionaire was airing on WCBS-TV at 4 p.m., but that

station is replacing Millionaire this fall with Warner Bros.’ People’s

Court.