Millionaire displaced in ABC shuffle

ABC has reshuffled its Monday- and Wednesday-night schedules and has pulled

another weekly installment of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire off the air.

Starting March 4, ABC's Monday-night lineup will start with both originals and

repeats of sitcom My Wife and Kids at 8 p.m. EST/PST, followed by the

return of The Wayne Brady Show at 8:30 p.m.

New game/reality series The Chair is moving from Tuesdays to Mondays

at 9 p.m., and Once & Again is moving from Fridays at 10 p.m. to

Mondays at 10 p.m.

Millionaire, which had been airing Mondays and Thursdays, will now

only air Thursdays.

ABC executives have said Millionaire may not regularly air next

season, possibly only as a sweeps special.

As for Wednesday nights, starting March 27, ABC is adding a pair of new

comedies to the night.

George Lopez, a comedy starring the L.A. radio personality and actor, will

join the schedule at 8:30 p.m., and a still-untitled comedy from producer/writer

Peter Tolan (The Larry Sanders Show) will air at 9:30 p.m. each

Wednesday.

George Lopez is produced by Bruce Helford (The Drew Carey Show)

and stars Lopez as a assembly-line worker at an airplane-parts factory.

The untitled comedy, starring Ivan Sergei (Jack & Jill) and Ed

Begley Jr., is the story of a new guy working at a Hollywood-based TV

network.