Millionaire displaced in ABC shuffle
ABC has reshuffled its Monday- and Wednesday-night schedules and has pulled
another weekly installment of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire off the air.
Starting March 4, ABC's Monday-night lineup will start with both originals and
repeats of sitcom My Wife and Kids at 8 p.m. EST/PST, followed by the
return of The Wayne Brady Show at 8:30 p.m.
New game/reality series The Chair is moving from Tuesdays to Mondays
at 9 p.m., and Once & Again is moving from Fridays at 10 p.m. to
Mondays at 10 p.m.
Millionaire, which had been airing Mondays and Thursdays, will now
only air Thursdays.
ABC executives have said Millionaire may not regularly air next
season, possibly only as a sweeps special.
As for Wednesday nights, starting March 27, ABC is adding a pair of new
comedies to the night.
George Lopez, a comedy starring the L.A. radio personality and actor, will
join the schedule at 8:30 p.m., and a still-untitled comedy from producer/writer
Peter Tolan (The Larry Sanders Show) will air at 9:30 p.m. each
Wednesday.
George Lopez is produced by Bruce Helford (The Drew Carey Show)
and stars Lopez as a assembly-line worker at an airplane-parts factory.
The untitled comedy, starring Ivan Sergei (Jack & Jill) and Ed
Begley Jr., is the story of a new guy working at a Hollywood-based TV
network.
