Millionaire discrimination suit reinstated
A Federal Appeals Court judge Tuesday reinstated a lawsuit claiming that ABC
discriminated against disabled people who wanted to become contestants on Who
Wants to Be a Millionaire, AP reports.
Millionaire is currently not part of ABC's schedule, but the show is
airing in syndication.
Disability-rights advocates had sued the network and the show's producer for
using a telephone system that excluded hearing-impaired people, as well as those
unable to use touch-tone telephones.
A lower-court judge had concluded that the Americans with Disabilities Act
isn't broad enough to cover the process of qualifying by touch-tone phone, but
the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta Tuesday countered that
the lawsuit contained a valid claim.
