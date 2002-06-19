Millionaire discrimination suit reinstated

A Federal Appeals Court judge Tuesday reinstated a lawsuit claiming that ABC

discriminated against disabled people who wanted to become contestants on Who

Wants to Be a Millionaire, AP reports.

Millionaire is currently not part of ABC's schedule, but the show is

airing in syndication.

Disability-rights advocates had sued the network and the show's producer for

using a telephone system that excluded hearing-impaired people, as well as those

unable to use touch-tone telephones.

A lower-court judge had concluded that the Americans with Disabilities Act

isn't broad enough to cover the process of qualifying by touch-tone phone, but

the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta Tuesday countered that

the lawsuit contained a valid claim.