Millionaire contestant: I wuz robbed!

A contestant on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? says the show's producers cheated him out of an opportunity to win the big prize.

Richard Rosner, who appeared on the ABC quiz show's Tuesday night episode, alleges the network and Valleycrest Productions were wrong in saying his answer at the $16,000 level was incorrect. Rosner says there was no clear answer to the question, "Which of these capital cities are located at the highest altitude above sea level?" The four choices were Katmandu, Mexico City, Quito and Bogota.

Rosner says he wants to either return to the show at the $16,000 level or receive damages of $1 million or more. ABC and Valleycrest had no comment.

A number of contestants who have complained or filed suit over factual mistakes have actually been brought back on the show and given second chances. - Joe Schlosser