Millionaire, 60 Minutes are big draws

ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? and CBS's 60 Minutes were the big winners in a sluggish Sunday night ratings race.

Millionaire drew 12.8 million viewers and 60 Minutes drew 10.8 million viewers in Nielsen fast national numbers. A rerun of The Simpsons was the night's biggest draw for adults 18-49, with a 4.5 rating, 14 share and 8.7 million takers.

Meanwhile, a repeat episode of NBC's Weakest Link hit a 3.0/9 with 16.2 million viewers.

- Richard Tedesco