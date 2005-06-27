Miller Toasts Logo Launch

Beer will be the first product advertised on Viacom’s new gay network, Logo.

The network, which launches June 30, inked a deal with Miller Lite for the brewing company to air Logo’s first ad and be the sole sponsor of the network’s inaugural telecast The Evolution Will Be Televised, a 90-minute original documentary about gay Americans’ emerging visibility narrated by Parker Posey.

During the documentary, which airs at 9 p.m., Miller Lite will air 30-second spots and 15-second promos congratulating Logo on its launch. Afterwards, it will serve as the exclusive beer sponsor for the evening.

Miller Lite joins Motorola, Tylenol PM, Lions Gate Films, Key West and Viacom-owned Showtime Networks on a list of new advertisers for Logo. Previously announced advertisers were Orbitz, Subaru and Viacom-owned Paramount Pictures.

Logo, which will target gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender viewers, says it will launch in 30 million homes, airing a mix of 30 percent originals and 70% acquired programs, including a library of 200 movies.