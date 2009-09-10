Miller Named SVP of Cartoon Network, Turner Sports Strategy/Marketing/Productions

Christina Miller, VP of Cartoon Network, has been named senior VP of both Cartoon Network and Turner Sports Strategy/Marketing/Productions.

In the latter role she replaces Jenny Storms, who left to join Gatorade several months back.

Miller will move from New York to Atlanta but will continue to report to David Levy, president of sales, distribution and sports for Turner Broadcasting System, as well as to Stuart Snyder, president of the Young Animation, Young Adults and Kids Media Group. But now she will also report to Lenny Daniels, executive VP/COO of Turner Sports.

In addition to continuing to oversee Cartoon Net's consumer products and home video business in the U.S., she will now also be responsible for management and director of sports strategy, marketing and programming, including relationships with sports leagues, Turner networks and digital platforms.