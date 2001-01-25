Miller, MNF crew renewed

Despite a slide in its Monday Night Football ratings this season, ABC Sports is bringing its broadcast team back intact next season.

That includes, of course, comedian Dennis Miller, who was certainly the ringer in the group when the season kicked off. Over the course of the season, the rookie team helmed by veteran play-by play man Al Michaels drew an average 12.7 rating - a seven percent drop from last season. But last season's 13.7 average rating was an even larger 23 percent loss from the previous season's numbers. In announcing he was keeping the team together on Thursday, ABC Sports president Howard Katz noted that Monday Night Football improved by seven percent among the key demo of male viewers aged 18-34.

Rookie color analyst Dan Fouts, the former San Diego Chargers quarterback returns along with comic color man Miller, and rookie sideline reporters Eric Dickerson, the former NFL running back, and Melissa Stark. - Richard Tedesco