Miller to Host CNBC Talk Show
Comedian Dennis Miller will make his CNBC debut Jan. 26 when his eponymous new talk show joins the schedule. The hour-long Dennis Miller will air weekdays and Sundays at 9 p.m. EST.
The show will have three parts: First, Miller will offer his take on current events (a nightly segment called "Daily Rorschach"); then he’ll sit down with topic-specific guests; and, as the third element, Miller will engage a panel of guests culled from news, entertainment, politics and business sectors.
Miller’s move to 9 p.m. will shift Special Report with Maria Bartiromo, which airs Mondays, and Capital Report with Alan Murray and Gloria Borger, Tuesdays to Fridays, back to the 7 p.m. slot.
NBC Studios is producing Miller’s Burbank, Calif.-based show, with Miller acting as executive producer.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.