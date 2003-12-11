Miller to Host CNBC Talk Show

Comedian Dennis Miller will make his CNBC debut Jan. 26 when his eponymous new talk show joins the schedule. The hour-long Dennis Miller will air weekdays and Sundays at 9 p.m. EST.

The show will have three parts: First, Miller will offer his take on current events (a nightly segment called "Daily Rorschach"); then he’ll sit down with topic-specific guests; and, as the third element, Miller will engage a panel of guests culled from news, entertainment, politics and business sectors.

Miller’s move to 9 p.m. will shift Special Report with Maria Bartiromo, which airs Mondays, and Capital Report with Alan Murray and Gloria Borger, Tuesdays to Fridays, back to the 7 p.m. slot.

NBC Studios is producing Miller’s Burbank, Calif.-based show, with Miller acting as executive producer.