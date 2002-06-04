Millennium promotes one-dozen

Millennium Sales and Marketing has awarded vice president stripes to a host

of general managers and sales managers at its regional offices.

The roll of the newly promoted (called in alphabetical order) is: Don

Brownstein, GM, San Francisco; Jim Byrne, sales manager, New York;

Jim Chittick, GM, Detroit; David Elliot, GM,

Charlotte; Karyn Kahn, sales manager, New York; John Lasiter, sales manager,

Atlanta; Scott Levy, sales manager, New York; Jennifer Richards, sales manager,

Dallas; Charles Robinson, GM, Philadelphia; Bob Tacher GM, Seattle; Allyson White, sales manager, Atlanta; Dana Wilson, sales

manager, Atlanta.

New York-based Millennium is a division of Katz Media Group Inc. that handles both large- and

small-market stations.