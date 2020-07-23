Trending

Mike Tyson to Return to the Ring in PPV Exhibition Fight

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will return to the ring for the first time in 15 years in a September pay-per-view exhibition fight against former champion Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson (r) in a 1996 fight with Evander Holyfield.

The eight-round fight will be the first for the one-time PPV boxing champion Tyson, 54, since a 2005 loss to Kevin McBride. Jones, himself a former heavyweight champion and PPV draw, last fought in 2018.

The fight will be distributed by multi-media company Triller on social media and by In Demand via linear PPV, although no details were released on a suggested retail PPV price for the event. Along with the Tyson-Jones fight, the event will also feature undercard fights and musical performances, according to Triller.

The fight is the first event of a series produced under Tyson’s "Legends Only League," a sports venture owned by Tyson and Eros Innovations which has partnered with Triller on all future boxing events, according to Triller. 

The Tyson-Jones Jr. fight comes on the heels of the announcement of two other PPV boxing matches this fall from Showtime, including a Sept. 26 card featuring world champion brothers Jermall and Jermell Charlo in separate bouts,and an Oct. 24 event featuring a Gervonta Davis-Leo Santa Cruz championship unification bout. 