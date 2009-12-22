Mike Bloomberg to Receive Golden Mike Award
By B&C Staff
Just call him "Golden Mike" Bloomberg. New York City Mayor
Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg News, is being
honored by the Broadcasters Foundation of America with its 2010 Golden Mike
Award for his contributions to the radio and television industries, as well as
the broader community. Bloomberg will receive the award March 8 at a black-tie
event held at New York's
Plaza Hotel.
"Mayor Bloomberg had a reputation for philanthropy and
civic involvement before he was elected to public service," said Foundation
Chair Philip J. Lombardo in a statement announcing the award. "Along with his
business acumen and the impact he has had on broadcasting with Bloomberg News,
make him an ideal recipient of the Golden Mike Award. We are grateful to the Mayor for accepting
this award and for taking time from his schedule to join us on March 8th."
"I am honored to receive the 2010 Golden Mike Award
from the Broadcasters Foundation of America, which is one of thousands of organizations
around the country working towards a new era focused on service and giving back
to our communities," said Mayor Bloomberg in a statement. "When
tragedy strikes, the Broadcasters Foundation has been there to help their
colleagues get back on their feet, and they should be commended for the work
they have done to help hundreds of people across the nation."
Previous recipients of the Golden Mike Award include Anne
Sweeney (2008), Jeff Smulyan (2006), Percy E. Sutton (2005), Bob Wright (2003),
and Catherine Hughes (2002).
The Broadcasters Foundation provides aid to members of the
broadcasting community hit by disease, catastrophic events or family tragedies.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.