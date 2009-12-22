Mike Bloomberg to Receive Golden Mike Award

Just call him "Golden Mike" Bloomberg. New York City Mayor

Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg News, is being

honored by the Broadcasters Foundation of America with its 2010 Golden Mike

Award for his contributions to the radio and television industries, as well as

the broader community. Bloomberg will receive the award March 8 at a black-tie

event held at New York's

Plaza Hotel.

"Mayor Bloomberg had a reputation for philanthropy and

civic involvement before he was elected to public service," said Foundation

Chair Philip J. Lombardo in a statement announcing the award. "Along with his

business acumen and the impact he has had on broadcasting with Bloomberg News,

make him an ideal recipient of the Golden Mike Award. We are grateful to the Mayor for accepting

this award and for taking time from his schedule to join us on March 8th."

"I am honored to receive the 2010 Golden Mike Award

from the Broadcasters Foundation of America, which is one of thousands of organizations

around the country working towards a new era focused on service and giving back

to our communities," said Mayor Bloomberg in a statement. "When

tragedy strikes, the Broadcasters Foundation has been there to help their

colleagues get back on their feet, and they should be commended for the work

they have done to help hundreds of people across the nation."

Previous recipients of the Golden Mike Award include Anne

Sweeney (2008), Jeff Smulyan (2006), Percy E. Sutton (2005), Bob Wright (2003),

and Catherine Hughes (2002).

The Broadcasters Foundation provides aid to members of the

broadcasting community hit by disease, catastrophic events or family tragedies.