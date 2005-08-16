Midwest CNN Chief Heads to NYC

CNN has named Edith Chapin its New York bureau chief, the network announced Tuesday.

Chapin was previously CNN’s Midwest regional bureau chief, overseeing the network’s newsgathering operations in Chicago, Dallas and Denver.

In her new role, Chapin will coordinate CNN coverage of New York City and the northeastern U.S.

Jack Womack, senior VP of domestic news operations and administration at CNN/U.S., said Chapin has “an intimate knowledge of our New York bureau, having served as deputy bureau chief there in the past.”

In addition to working in New York, Chapin has also worked for CNN in London. She reported on events in Bosnia, Rwanda and Northern Ireland in the 1990s. She covered the Persian Gulf War in 1991.