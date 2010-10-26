Midterms Dominate National Coverage

Coverage of the midterm congressional elections by

the national media hit a high last week (Oct. 18-24), accounting for 38% of the

news hole, up from 28% the week before.

That is according to the latest Pew Research Center

Project for Excellence in Journalism News Coverage Index (NCI).

Number two in terms of coverage was the economy,

at 12% of the news hole. Coming in at number three (5%) was NPR's firing of

Juan Williams, which became both a speech and financial debate as some

Republicans renewed their periodic call to defund noncommercial radio and TV.

The Williams news did not break until Oct. 20.

From Oct. 21-24, it was the number two story with 13% of the coverage over that

period.

The election, with Republicans expected to win

back the House and key Senate races tightening, was the top story in all five

media sectors measured by PEJ. Cable had the most coverage with over half its

time (57%), followed by national radio at 52%, network TV at 33%, newspapers

28% and Web sites 23%.

The weekly NCI is a content analysis of about 1,000 stories on 52

national outlets across the five sectors of the media: print, online, network

TV, cable and radio. The percentages are based on the space devoted to each

subject in print and online and the time devoted on TV and radio. Local TV and

radio station coverage is not included in the index.