**New show are in Blue



**Show that switched network in Red

Midseason Grid

Networks

8:00

8:30

9:00

9:30

10:00

Monday

The Bachelor

(Premiere, Jan. 5, 8-10 p.m.)

The Bachelor

(Reg. Time Period, Jan. 12, 8-9:30 p.m.)

Dancing With the Stars

(Premiere, Mar. 9, 8-10 p.m.)

Dancing With the Stars

(Mar. 30, 8-9:30 p.m.)

Samantha Who?

(Jan. 12)

True Beauty



(Series Premiere, Jan. 5)

Castle



(Series Premiere Mar. 9)

Superstars of Dance

(Regular Time Period Jan. 5)

Chuck

(Feb. 2, 8-9 p.m.)

Heroes

(Feb. 2, 9-10 p.m.)

Momma's Boys

(Jan. 5)

Medium

(Feb. 2)

Big Bang Theory

How I Met Your Mother

Two And a Half Men

Worst Week

CSI: Miami

Tostito's Fiesta Bowl

(Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m. --)

24

(Season Premiere, Part 2, Jan. 12, 8-10 p.m.)

House

(Time Period Premiere, Jan. 19)

24

(Time period premiere, Jan. 19)

Gossip Girl

(Jan. 5)

One Tree Hill

(Jan. 5)

Networks

8:00

8:30

9:00

9:30

10:00

Tuesday

According To Jim

(New Time Period Premiere, Jan. 6)

According To Jim

(Jan. 6)

Scrubs

(Season Premiere, Jan. 6)

Dancing With the Stars Results Show

(Premiere, Mar. 17, 9-10 p.m.)

Scrubs

(Jan. 6)

Primetime: What Would You Do?

(Season Premiere, Jan. 6)

Cupid

(Series Premiere -- Mar. 24)

The Biggest Loser: Couples

(Jan. 6)

Dateline NBC: Presidential Inauguration Special

(Jan. 20, 9-11 p.m.)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

(Jan. 6)

NCIS

The Mentalist

Without A Trace

American Idol

(Season Premiere, Part 1 -- Jan. 13 8-10 p.m.)

American Idol

(Time Period Premiere -- Jan. 20)

Fringe

(Jan. 20)

90210

(Jan. 6)

Privileged

(Jan. 6)

Reaper

(Mar. 17)

Networks

8:00

8:30

9:00

9:30

10:00

Wednesday

Lost

(Repeat of 3-Hour Previous Season Finale, Jan. 14, 8-11 p.m.)

Lost

(Special 3-Hour Lost Premiere Event:, Jan. 21: Clip Show 8-9 p.m.; Season Premiere, 9-11 p.m.)

TBA

(Jan. 28)

Lost

(Regular Time Period, Jan. 28)

Life on Mars



(Jan. 28)

The Unusuals

(Series Premiere, April 8)

Knight Rider

(Jan. 7)

TBA

(New Shows Beginning Mar. 4)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

(Encores, Jan. 7)

Life

(Feb. 4)

Law & Order

(Jan. 7)

New Adventures Of Old Christine

Gary Unmarried

Criminal Minds

CSI: NY

American Idol

(Season Premiere Part 2 -- Jan. 14, 8-10 p.m.)

American Idol

(Time Period Premiere, Jan. 21)

Lie to Me

(Series Premiere, Jan. 21)

13 – Fear Is Real

(Series Premiere, Jan, 7)

90210

(Encore Episodes, Jan. 7)

Networks

8:00

8:30

9:00

9:30

10:00

Thursday

Ugly Betty

(Jan. 8)

Grey's Anatomy

(Jan. 8)

Private Practice

(New Day/Time Period Premiere, Jan. 8)

My Name Is Earl

Jan. 8)

Kath & Kim

(Jan. 8)

The Office

(Jan. 8)

30 Rock



(Jan. 8)

ER

(Returns Jan. 8)

(Series Finale, Mar. 12)

Survivor 18

(Premiere, Feb. 12)

CSI

(Feb.12)

Eleventh Hour

(Feb.12)

Harper's Island

(Series Premiere, Apr. 9)

Fed Ex Orange Bowl

(Jan. 1, 7:30 p.m.)

Fed Ex BCS Nat'l Championship

(Jan. 8, 7:30 p.m.)

Bones

(Jan. 15)

Kitchen Nightmares

(Jan. 15)

Hell's Kitchen

(Season Premiere, Jan. 29)

Smallville

(Jan. 15)

Supernatural

(Jan. 15)

Networks

8:00

8:30

9:00

9:30

10:00

Friday

Wife Swap

(Jan. 9)

Supernanny

(Jan. 9)

20/20

(Jan. 9)

Howie Do It

(series premiere Jan. 9)

Friday Night Lights

(Jan. 16)

Kings

(Two hour series premiere Mar. 19)

Dateline NBC

(Dec. 5)

Kings

(Reg time Mar. 26)

Ghost Whisperer

(Jan. 9)

Flashpoint

(Series Premiere -- Jan. 9)

Numb3rs

(Jan. 9)

Allstate Sugar Bowl

(Jan. 2, 7:30 p.m. --)

Fox Movie Special: Bruce Almighty

(Jan. 9, 8-10 p.m.)





Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?

(Jan 16)

Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles

(Time period premiere Feb. 13)

Don't Forget the Lyrics!

(Jan 16)

Dollhouse

(Series Premiere, Feb. 13)

Everybody Hates Chris

(Jan. 9)

The Game



(Jan. 9)

13 -- Fear Is Real

(Episode Encores, Jan. 9)

Networks

8:00

8:30

9:00

9:30

10:00

Saturday

Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

(Encores, Jan. 10)

Game Show In My Head

(Premiere, Jan. 3)

Game Show In My Head

(Jan. 3)

Crimetime Saturday

(Jan. 3)

48 Hours Mystery



(Jan. 3)

Cops

(Jan. 3)

Cops

(Jan. 3)

America's Most Wanted: America Fights Back

(Jan. 3)

Networks

7:00

7:30

8:00

8:30

9:00

9:30

10:00

Sunday

America's Funniest Home Videos

(Jan. 11)

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition



(Jan. 11)

Desperate Housewives



(Jan. 11)

Brothers & Sisters



(Jan. 11)

Saturday Night Live Sports Extra

(Jan. 4, 7-9 p.m.)

Super Bowl XLIII

(Feb. 1)

The Golden Globe Awards

(Jan. 11, 8-11 pm.)

Superstars Dance

(Premiere, Jan. 4, 9-11 p.m.)





Saturday Night Live Film Festival

(Jan. 18, 9-11 p.m.)





The Last Templar

-- (Jan. 25 and Jan. 26)

Special: The Office

(Feb. 1, 10-30-11:30 p.m., after Super Bowl)





XIII

(Feb. 8 and 15, 9-11 p.m.)







Celebrity Apprentice

(Mar. 1 9-11 p.m.)

60 Minutes

(Feb. 15)

The Amazing Race 14

(Premiere, Feb. 15)

Cold Case

(Feb. 15)

The Unit

(Feb. 15)

Hole In the Wall

(Jan. 18)

Hole in Wall

(Jan. 18)

24

(Season Premiere, Part 1, Jan. 11, 8-10 p.m.)

The Simpsons

(Jan. 18)

King Of The Hill



(Jan. 18)

Family Guy



(Jan. 18)

American Dad



(Jan. 18)