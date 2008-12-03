Midseason Grid
**New show are in Blue
**Show that switched network in Red
Networks
8:00
8:30
9:00
9:30
10:00
Monday
The Bachelor
(Premiere, Jan. 5, 8-10 p.m.)
The Bachelor
(Reg. Time Period, Jan. 12, 8-9:30 p.m.)
Dancing With the Stars
(Premiere, Mar. 9, 8-10 p.m.)
Dancing With the Stars
(Mar. 30, 8-9:30 p.m.)
Samantha Who?
(Jan. 12)
True Beauty
(Series Premiere, Jan. 5)
Castle
(Series Premiere Mar. 9)
Superstars of Dance
(Regular Time Period Jan. 5)
Chuck
(Feb. 2, 8-9 p.m.)
Heroes
(Feb. 2, 9-10 p.m.)
Momma's Boys
(Jan. 5)
Medium
(Feb. 2)
Big Bang Theory
How I Met Your Mother
Two And a Half Men
Worst Week
CSI: Miami
Tostito's Fiesta Bowl
(Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m. --)
24
(Season Premiere, Part 2, Jan. 12, 8-10 p.m.)
House
(Time Period Premiere, Jan. 19)
24
(Time period premiere, Jan. 19)
Gossip Girl
(Jan. 5)
One Tree Hill
(Jan. 5)
Networks
8:00
8:30
9:00
9:30
10:00
Tuesday
According To Jim
(New Time Period Premiere, Jan. 6)
According To Jim
(Jan. 6)
Scrubs
(Season Premiere, Jan. 6)
Dancing With the Stars Results Show
(Premiere, Mar. 17, 9-10 p.m.)
Scrubs
(Jan. 6)
Primetime: What Would You Do?
(Season Premiere, Jan. 6)
Cupid
(Series Premiere -- Mar. 24)
The Biggest Loser: Couples
(Jan. 6)
Dateline NBC: Presidential Inauguration Special
(Jan. 20, 9-11 p.m.)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
(Jan. 6)
NCIS
The Mentalist
Without A Trace
American Idol
(Season Premiere, Part 1 -- Jan. 13 8-10 p.m.)
American Idol
(Time Period Premiere -- Jan. 20)
Fringe
(Jan. 20)
90210
(Jan. 6)
Privileged
(Jan. 6)
Reaper
(Mar. 17)
Networks
8:00
8:30
9:00
9:30
10:00
Wednesday
Lost
(Repeat of 3-Hour Previous Season Finale, Jan. 14, 8-11 p.m.)
Lost
(Special 3-Hour Lost Premiere Event:, Jan. 21: Clip Show 8-9 p.m.; Season Premiere, 9-11 p.m.)
TBA
(Jan. 28)
Lost
(Regular Time Period, Jan. 28)
Life on Mars
(Jan. 28)
The Unusuals
(Series Premiere, April 8)
Knight Rider
(Jan. 7)
TBA
(New Shows Beginning Mar. 4)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
(Encores, Jan. 7)
Life
(Feb. 4)
Law & Order
(Jan. 7)
New Adventures Of Old Christine
Gary Unmarried
Criminal Minds
CSI: NY
American Idol
(Season Premiere Part 2 -- Jan. 14, 8-10 p.m.)
American Idol
(Time Period Premiere, Jan. 21)
Lie to Me
(Series Premiere, Jan. 21)
13 – Fear Is Real
(Series Premiere, Jan, 7)
90210
(Encore Episodes, Jan. 7)
Networks
8:00
8:30
9:00
9:30
10:00
Thursday
Ugly Betty
(Jan. 8)
Grey's Anatomy
(Jan. 8)
Private Practice
(New Day/Time Period Premiere, Jan. 8)
My Name Is Earl
Jan. 8)
Kath & Kim
(Jan. 8)
The Office
(Jan. 8)
30 Rock
(Jan. 8)
ER
(Returns Jan. 8)
(Series Finale, Mar. 12)
Survivor 18
(Premiere, Feb. 12)
CSI
(Feb.12)
Eleventh Hour
(Feb.12)
Harper's Island
(Series Premiere, Apr. 9)
Fed Ex Orange Bowl
(Jan. 1, 7:30 p.m.)
Fed Ex BCS Nat'l Championship
(Jan. 8, 7:30 p.m.)
Bones
(Jan. 15)
Kitchen Nightmares
(Jan. 15)
Hell's Kitchen
(Season Premiere, Jan. 29)
Smallville
(Jan. 15)
Supernatural
(Jan. 15)
Networks
8:00
8:30
9:00
9:30
10:00
Friday
Wife Swap
(Jan. 9)
Supernanny
(Jan. 9)
20/20
(Jan. 9)
Howie Do It
(series premiere Jan. 9)
Friday Night Lights
(Jan. 16)
Kings
(Two hour series premiere Mar. 19)
Dateline NBC
(Dec. 5)
Kings
(Reg time Mar. 26)
Ghost Whisperer
(Jan. 9)
Flashpoint
(Series Premiere -- Jan. 9)
Numb3rs
(Jan. 9)
Allstate Sugar Bowl
(Jan. 2, 7:30 p.m. --)
Fox Movie Special: Bruce Almighty
(Jan. 9, 8-10 p.m.)
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?
(Jan 16)
Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles
(Time period premiere Feb. 13)
Don't Forget the Lyrics!
(Jan 16)
Dollhouse
(Series Premiere, Feb. 13)
Everybody Hates Chris
(Jan. 9)
The Game
(Jan. 9)
13 -- Fear Is Real
(Episode Encores, Jan. 9)
Networks
8:00
8:30
9:00
9:30
10:00
Saturday
Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
(Encores, Jan. 10)
Game Show In My Head
(Premiere, Jan. 3)
Game Show In My Head
(Jan. 3)
Crimetime Saturday
(Jan. 3)
48 Hours Mystery
(Jan. 3)
Cops
(Jan. 3)
Cops
(Jan. 3)
America's Most Wanted: America Fights Back
(Jan. 3)
Networks
7:00
7:30
8:00
8:30
9:00
9:30
10:00
Sunday
America's Funniest Home Videos
(Jan. 11)
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
(Jan. 11)
Desperate Housewives
(Jan. 11)
Brothers & Sisters
(Jan. 11)
Saturday Night Live Sports Extra
(Jan. 4, 7-9 p.m.)
Super Bowl XLIII
(Feb. 1)
The Golden Globe Awards
(Jan. 11, 8-11 pm.)
Superstars Dance
(Premiere, Jan. 4, 9-11 p.m.)
Saturday Night Live Film Festival
(Jan. 18, 9-11 p.m.)
The Last Templar
-- (Jan. 25 and Jan. 26)
Special: The Office
(Feb. 1, 10-30-11:30 p.m., after Super Bowl)
XIII
(Feb. 8 and 15, 9-11 p.m.)
Celebrity Apprentice
(Mar. 1 9-11 p.m.)
60 Minutes
(Feb. 15)
The Amazing Race 14
(Premiere, Feb. 15)
Cold Case
(Feb. 15)
The Unit
(Feb. 15)
Hole In the Wall
(Jan. 18)
Hole in Wall
(Jan. 18)
24
(Season Premiere, Part 1, Jan. 11, 8-10 p.m.)
The Simpsons
(Jan. 18)
King Of The Hill
(Jan. 18)
Family Guy
(Jan. 18)
American Dad
(Jan. 18)
