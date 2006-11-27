Mid-Atlantic Sports Net Appoints Two Vets

The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, the television home for the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals, has brought two industry veterans on board it's leadership team to help continue to expand it's strong position as a sports leader in the region.

Charlie Dunn, who hails most recently from CBS 3 in Philadelphia, is the new VP and General Sales Manager for MASN. He will spearhead sales efforts for the network. Dunn has 16 years of experience as a sales manager for ABC affiliate WPVI, the number one station in Philadelphia.

MASN has also hired John J. McGuinness as the new VP for Integrated Sales and Marketing with over twenty years of sales experience. He has previously worked for The Yankees Entertainment and Sports Network in New York and Comcast SportsNet in Philadelphia. Most recently, he was the VP and Director of Sponsorship Sales at NBC Sports.



The company reaches over 6.6. million households.