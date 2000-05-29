Microsoft raises 8-VSB concerns

In comments submitted to the FCC as part of the commission's biennial review of DTV rollout, Microsoft expressed serious concerns over the existing 8-VSB modulation standard and its ability to support new broadcast services.

"As it now exists, 8-VSB would foreclose development of many new applications and services, because it cannot viably support mobile or portable services," said Microsoft in its comments.

The software giant urged the FCC to closely monitor efforts to improve 8-VSB and to investigate whether 8-VSB can support mobile or portable applications.

If it can't, said Microsoft, then the commission should evaluate alternative modulation schemes, such as COFDM: "It only seems logical that developments for DTV should include portable and mobile devices and services capable of achieving the power, ease of use and portability that is inherent in the latest-generation computers and personal digital assistants."