Microsoft pushing digital media deal

Microsoft Corp. will roll out an add-on package of digital media bells and whistles to spark consumer interest in its upcoming Windows XP operating system.

The bundle of software, called Plus! for Windows XP includes enhancements for Microsoft's Windows Media Player software, and will enable conversion of MP3 files into the Microsoft format. It also enables video game play. When used with a computer microphone, the software lets users control the media player with voice commands.

The package will sell for about $40 and is expected to hit retail shelves on October 25, the retail launch date for the XP operating system. - Richard Tedesco