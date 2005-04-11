Microsoft Looks To Reshape TV Stations

From the standpoint of equipment manufacturers, moving stations to new

information-technology (IT) systems has both risks and rewards. The risk is

that they will find themselves competing against traditional IT suppliers,

which can offer cheaper products because they sell them in large volumes across

many industries. The reward, however, is that IT-based gear can be cheaper to

design, manufacture, service and update. NAB 2005 will highlight those risks

and rewards. Nearly every piece of gear will reflect the move to IT—whether

it is an Ethernet connection, software updates or the ability to store content

as files.

One of the challenges, however, is that IT-based gear can still find

itself within “silos” where the walls—in the form of incompatible file

formats or the use of different servers—create barriers between devices and

departments to prevent true interoperability.

One of the eye-openers at this year's NAB convention may come from

Microsoft. Last week, the company took the wraps off its professional video and

film version of its Connected Services Framework (CSF) technology, which does

what the name suggests. CSF can be used to create true interoperability between

equipment from different vendors without each of them having to write specific

“one-off” code. In the TV business, that is huge news.

Microsoft, with the help of Panasonic, Avid, Omnibus, Telestream and

North Plains, will demonstrate how CSF can be used to make the creation and

movement of digital media assets quicker and cheaper. David Schleifer, VP, Avid

broadcast and workgroups, says that CSF is helpful as more and more customers

require tighter integration of their systems, “This is another tool that

provides a common framework for tying devices together.”

The key to CSF is that it is based on “Web services,” an

over-arching term that refers to the use of Internet-related standards and

protocols to build a common platform for inter-device communication. So if all

the applications in a facility (or between facilities) are CSF-enabled, they

are, in turn, capable of exchanging data and information.

“We're looking to allow people to focus on what they really do well

instead of doing processes that should really be done without human

intervention,” says David Chow, senior product manager, Microsoft Worldwide

Media & Entertainment Group.

From a product standpoint, CSF requires software licensed from Microsoft

and the deployment of two Microsoft servers: a SharePoint portal server and a

Live Communications Server, costing about $30,000 combined. SharePoint lets the

user review content and check timecodes, while the Live Communications Server

allows instant messaging to be deployed systemwide. That way, as the editors

complete projects, they can send an instant message to someone at the traffic

system (in this case, Omnibus) to indicate that the content is ready for

playout.

The application on display at NAB, however, is only one of its potential

uses, according to Dave Alstadter, senior director, Microsoft Worldwide Media

& Entertainment Group. “CSF takes static workflows and makes them more

dynamic,” he says.

For example, if someone is creating a story and it will be broadcast on

TV, sent to the Web, and also sent out to cellular phones, that person will no

longer need to create three different assets. Instead, he or she can build the

projects and then rely on CSF to complete the final assembly. The result is a

saving in both time and money, because less server space is required and

employees don't need to spend time transferring the assets to the appropriate

distribution channel. It will also be easier for traffic and billing systems to

communicate, because they'll be able to share databases and other

information.

“We wanted to answer the question of how can someone access and use

applications in a streamlined and dynamic fashion rather than having multiple

incidents of it in different departments?” says Alstadter.

“The technology works,” says Carlos Montalvo, VP, business

development and chief marketing officer, for North Plains, the first provider

of digital-asset-management (DAM) systems to embrace CSF. “It's no longer a

white paper. Now it's a product.”

The use of CSF goes a long way toward enabling cost- effective

media-asset management. One of the problems facing facilities with limited

budgets is that DAM usually requires an investment in gear that costs hundreds

of thousands of dollars. Montalvo says it is now possible to deploy a system

for $75,000.

“Web services” will be the phrase heard over and over again at this

year's show, and for years to come “We're providing an environment so

that vertical applications and even multiple departments can work better

together,” says Chow. “Two or more departments can now use one server, and

two or more editing stations can now use one server.” If Microsoft's

Connected Services Framework is as successful as it's touted to be, it will

be one giant leap for station technology.