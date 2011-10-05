Microsoft Inks Deals to Bring HBO Go, Bravo, BBC And More To Xbox 360

Hyping its Xbox 360 gaming console as "the entertainment center of the living room," Microsoft announced that it has struck new partnerships with nearly 40 content owners and pay-TV operators worldwide, including HBO, Bravo, Syfy, NBC's Today, Comcast and Verizon in the U.S.

Both Comcast and Verizon separately announced their Xbox hookups Tuesday. The cable operator plans to make several thousand video-on-demand titles available via the console, while FiOS TV subscribers will be albe to access a selection of 26 live TV channels.

Internationally, new Xbox pay-TV partners include: Telefónica in Spain; Rogers On Demand in Canada; Televisa in Mexico; ZDF in Germany; and MediaSet in Italy.

