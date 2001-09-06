Trending

Microsoft, Chyron team on ITV software

Microsoft Corp. and Chyron Corp. have jointly developed software that can automatically manage and deliver interactive TV triggers to multiple channels.

Similar to an HTML or Web site application, the Chyron Metaplayer allows user to manage and maintain millions of hyperlinks instantaneously, by collecting incoming interactive triggers from multiple sources and
redirecting them.

Network operators will create and deliver this ITV content
through the Microsoft TV platform.
- Michael Grotticelli