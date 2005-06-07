Microsoft Bears Down on IPTV

Telecommunications tech marketplace Supercomm 2005 is under way in Chicago, giving more than 20,000 telco and cable execs a chance to check out the latest gear for video, data and voice services.

Not surprisingly, Internet Protocol technologies for the delivery of video and voice topped the list of newsmakers.

Microsoft, which wants to drive IPTV as it did the PC, has signed a number of IPTV-related deals, all designed to make it easier for broadband providers to offer video services using its product.

Scientific-Atlanta, Motorola, Tandberg and Harmonic all say they will work with the company to make their products compatible with Microsoft’s IPTV Edition software platform, which can potentially double the picture quality and number of channels offered.

In addition, Microsoft’s Connected Services Framework (CSF) which makes it easier for different, non-compatible technologies to share content and information, got a big endorsement in the form of a five year deal from AT&T.

The two companies will work together to deploy Internet Protocol (IP)-based communications services around the globe, with AT&T saying it would use CSF at the center of any deployment. The result is that nearly any application created for Microsoft operating systems will be compatible with AT&T’s equipment.

Expect VoIP services to be the initial focus with messaging, videoconferencing and other video services being deployed later into the deal

SeaChange International also is addressing the broadband market, rolling out its Multiverse Suite, which is designed to let broadband operators and others create video services on TVs, PCs and mobile devices.

Myrio says it has a new add-on for its IP Video Platform Version 3.7 that lets broadband providers customize the Myrio Interactive client so they can offer a personalized IPTV service.