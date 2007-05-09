Michigan Fox Affiliate Changing Hands
Fox affilate WFQX (ch. 33) in Cadillac/Traverse City, Mich., is changing hands from SDR Rockfleet Holdings to Cadillac Telecasting for "somewhere north of $10 million," according to a source.
Cadillac is not expecting to run the station, but instead plans to enter into a shared services agreement under which Heritage Broadcasting-owned CBS affiliate WWTV in Cadillac would operate the station.
WWTV GM Bill Kring said he thought the stations had "complementary resources."
The deal, which was brokered by Kalil & Co., is subject to FCC approval.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.