Michelle Tops Barack Obama in Online Mentions
It may be the nominating convention for Barack Obama, but
First Lady Michelle drew more online mentions by a wide margin Wednesday thanks
to the buzz generated by her convention speech Tuesday night.
According to General Sentiment, which surveys mentions on Twitter,
news sites and social media, Michelle Obama got 1,350,050 million mentions to
Barack's 758,495.
According to the company, Michelle Obama accounted for
almost half the online discussion of all DNC speakers Wednesday.
As far as online issue discussion related to the Democratic
convention in Charlotte, the economy was tops at 37.6% of mentions, followed by
jobs at 29.2% and health care at 25.5%.
