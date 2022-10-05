Michelle Ray Leaving Kaitz Foundation

Michelle Ray is exiting as executive director of The Walter Kaitz Foundation, the cable-backed nonprofit effort to advance equity and inclusion in the media and entertainment industry.

Her last day is December 2, so she will still oversee Kaitz’s Annual Fundraising Dinner on October 12 at the New York Marriott Marquis hotel.

The foundation has given out over $23 million in grants toward diversity initiatives.

A search for a successor is underway, NCTA–The Internet & Television Association said, adding that the industry’s commitment to diversity and inclusion “remains strong,” Ray’s departure notwithstanding.

Ray has been with the foundation for 15 years.

“Michelle has been a true force of nature and her leadership at the Kaitz Foundation has been invaluable to the industry," NCTA president and CEO Michael Powell said. “Her passion and tireless efforts over the years to drive mission-focused diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at NCTA’s member companies have been second to none.”

Ray joined NCTA in 1990 in industry affairs and moved to the foundation in 2006, initially as senior program director. ▪️