Michelle Ray Leaving Kaitz Foundation
But will remain through organization’s annual fundraising dinner
Michelle Ray is exiting as executive director of The Walter Kaitz Foundation, the cable-backed nonprofit effort to advance equity and inclusion in the media and entertainment industry.
Her last day is December 2, so she will still oversee Kaitz’s Annual Fundraising Dinner on October 12 at the New York Marriott Marquis hotel.
The foundation has given out over $23 million in grants toward diversity initiatives.
A search for a successor is underway, NCTA–The Internet & Television Association said, adding that the industry’s commitment to diversity and inclusion “remains strong,” Ray’s departure notwithstanding.
Also: Kaitz Focuses Lens Beyond Hollywood
Ray has been with the foundation for 15 years.
“Michelle has been a true force of nature and her leadership at the Kaitz Foundation has been invaluable to the industry," NCTA president and CEO Michael Powell said. “Her passion and tireless efforts over the years to drive mission-focused diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at NCTA’s member companies have been second to none.”
Ray joined NCTA in 1990 in industry affairs and moved to the foundation in 2006, initially as senior program director. ▪️
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.