Michelle Miller, Featured Panelist, "Women of New York 2012"
Michelle Miller is one of a handful of African-American
journalists who have made an impressive mark on news reporting from coast to
coast. She currently serves as New York-based correspondent and fill-in anchor
for CBS News, and works on a variety of programs including the CBS Evening News, CBS This Morning and CBS News
Sunday Morning.
Her career in broadcast and print journalism includes work
at the Los Angeles Times, the Star Tribune in Minneapolis, WWL TV in
New Orleans, WIS TV in Columbia, South Carolina, the Orange County Newschannel
and ABC News Nightline in Washington, D.C.
While a full-time journalist, Miller also taught Journalism
and Mass Communications at Dillard University in New Orleans.
Miller has reported on a wide spectrum of international and
national news including Hurricane Katrina, the 2004 and 2008 presidential
elections and the 1992 Los Angeles riots. She has interviewed prominent figures
on both the local and world stage, including President Bill Clinton, Oprah
Winfrey, former Soviet Premier Mikhail Gorbachev, Nobel Peace Prize winner
Wangari Mathai, as well as renowned artist Peter Max, Jazz great Wynton
Marsalis, Grammy superstar BeyoncÃ© and violinist Yo-Yo Ma.
Miller earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from
Howard University and a Master of Science in Urban Studies from the University
of New Orleans. She studied abroad through the School for International
Training's "Experiment in International Living" in both Kenya and
Tanzania.
She is also a participant in the Poynter Institute, a
Hitesman Lecturer in the Manship School at Louisiana State University, a guest
panelist for the Annual H. Naylor Fitzhugh Conference at the Harvard Business
School and a guest speaker for the National Model UN Program. She has lectured
at several colleges including Drew University, Howard University, Southern
University at New Orleans and Loyola University.
Miller's outstanding performance in her career has earned
her many awards and honors, notably the Radio and Television News Directors
Association's Edward R. Murrow Award and the National Association of Black
Journalists' Award of Excellence. She was voted Woman of the Year by the
National Sports Foundation.
Miller has served on the March of Dimes National
Communications Advisory Council, was a founding member of the Women's
Leadership Initiative for the United Way of New Orleans, and was Vice President
of the YWCA of Greater New Orleans. She was president of both the BlackJournalists
Association of Southern California and the New Orleans Association of Black
Journalists and is a member of the Greater New York Chapter of the Links, Inc.
She is married with two children.
