Michelle Miller, Featured Panelist, "Women of New York 2012"

Michelle Miller is one of a handful of African-American

journalists who have made an impressive mark on news reporting from coast to

coast. She currently serves as New York-based correspondent and fill-in anchor

for CBS News, and works on a variety of programs including the CBS Evening News, CBS This Morning and CBS News

Sunday Morning.

Her career in broadcast and print journalism includes work

at the Los Angeles Times, the Star Tribune in Minneapolis, WWL TV in

New Orleans, WIS TV in Columbia, South Carolina, the Orange County Newschannel

and ABC News Nightline in Washington, D.C.

While a full-time journalist, Miller also taught Journalism

and Mass Communications at Dillard University in New Orleans.

Miller has reported on a wide spectrum of international and

national news including Hurricane Katrina, the 2004 and 2008 presidential

elections and the 1992 Los Angeles riots. She has interviewed prominent figures

on both the local and world stage, including President Bill Clinton, Oprah

Winfrey, former Soviet Premier Mikhail Gorbachev, Nobel Peace Prize winner

Wangari Mathai, as well as renowned artist Peter Max, Jazz great Wynton

Marsalis, Grammy superstar BeyoncÃ© and violinist Yo-Yo Ma.

Miller earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from

Howard University and a Master of Science in Urban Studies from the University

of New Orleans. She studied abroad through the School for International

Training's "Experiment in International Living" in both Kenya and

Tanzania.

She is also a participant in the Poynter Institute, a

Hitesman Lecturer in the Manship School at Louisiana State University, a guest

panelist for the Annual H. Naylor Fitzhugh Conference at the Harvard Business

School and a guest speaker for the National Model UN Program. She has lectured

at several colleges including Drew University, Howard University, Southern

University at New Orleans and Loyola University.

Miller's outstanding performance in her career has earned

her many awards and honors, notably the Radio and Television News Directors

Association's Edward R. Murrow Award and the National Association of Black

Journalists' Award of Excellence. She was voted Woman of the Year by the

National Sports Foundation.

Miller has served on the March of Dimes National

Communications Advisory Council, was a founding member of the Women's

Leadership Initiative for the United Way of New Orleans, and was Vice President

of the YWCA of Greater New Orleans. She was president of both the BlackJournalists

Association of Southern California and the New Orleans Association of Black

Journalists and is a member of the Greater New York Chapter of the Links, Inc.

She is married with two children.

