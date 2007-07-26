Michele Grant Promoted to EVP of BBC News and Sport

Michele Grant has been promoted to executive vice president BBC News and SportBB. The position will give Grant a guiding hand in the network’s new U.S. targeted news cast, which is set to launch this fall on BBC America and the global BBC World News channel. Rome Hartman is the executive producer of the Washington-based program.

"We are thrilled to have Michele on board," said Garth Ancier, president of BBC Worldwide America. "She is uniquely placed to help us develop compelling programs and platforms for BBC AMERICA and the U.S. market to effectively showcase the BBC’s world-renowned journalism."

Grant will also have a hand in bolstering BBC News’ partnership with ABC News and implementing BBC Worldwide’s long-term global strategies.