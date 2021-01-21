Michele Ghee Named CEO of Ebony, Jet Magazines

Michele Thornton Ghee, the former senior vice president at ViacomCBS's BET Her, has been named CEO of Bridgeman Sports & Media-owned Ebony and Jet magazines. Ghee, who was a MCN Wonder Woman in 2019, will be charged with creating the vision and activating the strategy for these iconic brands as she steers them into the 21st century, the company said in a release. The brand value proposition will be embedded in Information|Inspiration|Inclusion, it said.

"Everything we say will come through the lens of Black journalists," Ghee said in the release. "We will ensure there is a safe space for Black journalism to thrive. I'm a little Black girl from Oakland, CA. I'm not apologizing for any of it. Our voices matter. We are History in the making!"

Ghee's career in media marketing began in 2000 when she moved to New York City and obtained a position at The Weather Channel. She progressed to positions at A&E, CNN and BET. She left BET in 2019 to join Endeavor Global Marketing. She also has developed her own self brand, Stratechic, which she has expounded on in books and in successful speaking roles.

Owner Eden Bridgeman said in the release: "We are honored to have Michele Ghee at the helm to steward these iconic brands. With a proven track record over a storied career thus far and a passion to bring her life experiences to Ebony and Jet we are excited at the future she will create. The next chapter of Ebony and Jet's history will be told for generations to come and having her continue to authentically document, innovate, and uplift the culture will be keys to our success."