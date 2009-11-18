Michael White To Top DirecTV

DirecTV has tapped a top Pepsi exec as its new CEO.

The satcaster is set to announce today the appointment of Michael White, CEO of PepsiCo Intl. and vice chairman of PepsiCo. White replaces Chase Carey, who exited the top job at DirecTV in June to return to News Corp. as vice chairman and chief operating officer.

White is set to join DirecTV in January and will join its board of directors. DirecTV is in the process of splitting off from its parent company Liberty Media into a stand-alone publicly traded entity.

