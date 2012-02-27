Michael Valentine

Valentine has been on the fast track

since his first news director job in

Evansville (Ind.) at age 27. Belo Corp.

saw major upside in Valentine and

shifted him from its Norfolk (Va.) station’s

newsroom to VP of news at its flagship in Dallas, where WFAA racked

up mega-bling for its rock-solid investigative work, including Peabody

Awards, national Murrows and a batch of duPont-Columbia silver batons.

Belo thought enough of Valentine to create a corporate role for him.

Last month, he jumped across the street to HQ, where he will work

with the news directors in the company’s 15 markets, spotting and

sharing best practices, upholding Belo’s high standards of journalism

and inspiring local news staffs with his enthusiasm. Perhaps more

important, Valentine will work out the model for future local news

gathering and distribution, including digital and social media. It’s a

big job for a big thinker.