Michael Steele Joins MSNBC as Political Analyst
Michael
Steele, former Republican National Committee (RNC) chairman, has been
named as a new political analyst for MSNBC, it was announced Monday.
Steele,
who has made numerous guest appearances will now be regular fixture on
the network's lineup. The move is effective immediately.
"I'm
thrilled to have Michael join MSNBC," said Phil Griffin, president of
MSNBC. "His strong voice and opinions will be a great addition to all of
our programs."
"It's
an honor to contribute and engage in the dialogue on MSNBC," said
Steele. "I look forward to engaging a diverse audience to share insights
and analysis about the people, issues, and events shaping America's
future. I'm sure our discussions will be both informative and a bit
spirited!"
