Michael Steele Joins MSNBC as Political Analyst

Michael

Steele, former Republican National Committee (RNC) chairman, has been

named as a new political analyst for MSNBC, it was announced Monday.

Steele,

who has made numerous guest appearances will now be regular fixture on

the network's lineup. The move is effective immediately.

"I'm

thrilled to have Michael join MSNBC," said Phil Griffin, president of

MSNBC. "His strong voice and opinions will be a great addition to all of

our programs."

"It's

an honor to contribute and engage in the dialogue on MSNBC," said

Steele. "I look forward to engaging a diverse audience to share insights

and analysis about the people, issues, and events shaping America's

future. I'm sure our discussions will be both informative and a bit

spirited!"