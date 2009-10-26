Michael Smith Named Top Chef at Cooking Channel

Michael Smith, the Food Network top marketer, has been named general manager of the new Cooking Channel, both at Scripps Networks Interactive.

Smith has guided Food Network's creative and brand strategies for the last 10 years, most recently served as senior vice president of marketing.

He will now oversee the development, staffing and production of the Cooking Channel, a multi-platform network that will cater to avid food lovers with informational and instructional cooking programming. Scripps said earlier this month it's reformatting Fine Living Network, in 55 million homes, into that channel next fall.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com