Michael Rosenfeld to Join Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Former National Geographic Television President Michael

Rosenfeld is joining the Howard Hughes Medical Institute to head up a $60

million science documentary initiative on the looking for production partners

and TV outlets.

An institute spokesperson says it is looking for TV

production values to match the quality of its scientific research.

The production operation will be based at HHMI's Chevy

Chase, Md. headquarters, a

suburb of Washington.

HHMI's focus on science education comes as the Obama

administration is pushing for more and better core science and math skills for

the nation's youth.

The documentary footage, which will include on astronomy and

paleontology as well as biomedicine, will be repacked into curricular materials

that can be used by high school and college students, according to HHMI.

"With Michael Rosenfeld at the helm, this initiative

will significantly extend HHMI's science education outreach to the global

television audience--certainly on more screens with higher entertainment values

- and at a level of quality that's on par with our program in scientific

research," said HHMI President Robert Tjian in announcing the

hire.