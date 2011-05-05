Michael Rosenfeld to Join Howard Hughes Medical Institute
Former National Geographic Television President Michael
Rosenfeld is joining the Howard Hughes Medical Institute to head up a $60
million science documentary initiative on the looking for production partners
and TV outlets.
An institute spokesperson says it is looking for TV
production values to match the quality of its scientific research.
The production operation will be based at HHMI's Chevy
Chase, Md. headquarters, a
suburb of Washington.
HHMI's focus on science education comes as the Obama
administration is pushing for more and better core science and math skills for
the nation's youth.
The documentary footage, which will include on astronomy and
paleontology as well as biomedicine, will be repacked into curricular materials
that can be used by high school and college students, according to HHMI.
"With Michael Rosenfeld at the helm, this initiative
will significantly extend HHMI's science education outreach to the global
television audience--certainly on more screens with higher entertainment values
- and at a level of quality that's on par with our program in scientific
research," said HHMI President Robert Tjian in announcing the
hire.
