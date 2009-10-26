Michael Powell, Pat Mitchell, Fred Reynolds Join AOL Board

A former FCC chairman, a former president of PBS, and a veteran CBS executive have been named to the board of directors of AOL.

Michael Powell, who is a senior advisor to private equity firm Providence Equity Partners, was chairman of the FCC from 2001 to 2006.

He won't be the first family member to sit on the board. Powell's father, General Colin Powell, exited the AOL Time Warner board in January 2001.

Also named to the board were Pat Mitchell, former president and CEO of PBS, and Fred Reynolds, who retired this year as CBS CFO. Mitchell is president/CEO of the Paley Center in New York.



The three were among nine members named Oct. 26.