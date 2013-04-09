Michael Lynton Re-Ups With Sony

Michael Lynton has renewed his contract as CEO of Sony

Entertainment Inc. and chairman/CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, the company

announced Tuesday.





Lynton will continue to oversee Sony's global entertainment

businesses, which includes Sony Music Entertainment, Sony/ATV Music Publishing

and Sony Pictures.





"Michael's steady leadership and strong vision for the

digital future will help keep Sony's entertainment businesses stable and

reliable contributors to Sony's growth," said Kazuo Hirai, Sony Corp.

president and CEO. "I look forward to working closely with Michael in

ensuring that music and pictures remain integral parts of our global

strategy. We're thrilled he will continue at the helm for years to

come."





Lynton joined Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2004 and added

the title of CEO of Sony Entertainment in 2012.





Lynton added: "I am grateful to work with

some of the finest minds in the entertainment business, starting with my

partner at Sony Pictures, Amy Pascal, as well as Doug Morris at Sony Music and

Marty Bandier at Sony/ATV. They are the best in their fields, and together we

will strive to bring the very best films, music and television shows to our

growing, global audiences."