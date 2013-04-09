Michael Lynton Re-Ups With Sony
Michael Lynton has renewed his contract as CEO of Sony
Entertainment Inc. and chairman/CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, the company
announced Tuesday.
Lynton will continue to oversee Sony's global entertainment
businesses, which includes Sony Music Entertainment, Sony/ATV Music Publishing
and Sony Pictures.
"Michael's steady leadership and strong vision for the
digital future will help keep Sony's entertainment businesses stable and
reliable contributors to Sony's growth," said Kazuo Hirai, Sony Corp.
president and CEO. "I look forward to working closely with Michael in
ensuring that music and pictures remain integral parts of our global
strategy. We're thrilled he will continue at the helm for years to
come."
Lynton joined Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2004 and added
the title of CEO of Sony Entertainment in 2012.
Lynton added: "I am grateful to work with
some of the finest minds in the entertainment business, starting with my
partner at Sony Pictures, Amy Pascal, as well as Doug Morris at Sony Music and
Marty Bandier at Sony/ATV. They are the best in their fields, and together we
will strive to bring the very best films, music and television shows to our
growing, global audiences."
