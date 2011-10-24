MICHAEL LAJOIE

One of the most important things I’ve learned is that

diversity is good business, and that you have to work

to be inclusive. We appeal to the entire demographic,

and from a human perspective, diversity is certainly

something we embrace.

But it is also about embracing a diversity of ideas and

being able to be inclusive of new and different models.

So, diversity and inclusion has kind of taken on a broader

and more rich meaning to me than it used to have, and I

would extend it to products and technology and business

models. So, rather than stiff-arming the competition, it’s

about figuring out how you accommodate diverse ideas;

how do you include these kind of new approaches.

If we can provide people with access to their communication,

information, entertainment on all their

devices and give them control of everything that they

are passionate about—email, text messaging, telephone

services, TV shows, movies—that will be extremely

powerful and put us in a very good position.

Even if they are passionate about consuming Netflix,

we’re fine with that because we can help them do that.