Michael Joseph Fiorile

B. Nov. 15, 1954, Woodbury, N.J.; B.A., communications, Boston College, 1976; varied jobs, Videocom Inc., Dedham, Mass., 1973-76; operations supervisor, WNAC-TV Boston, 1977-79; account executive, WNAC-TV , 1979-80; account executive, Telerep, New York, 1980-81; national sales manager, KHOU-TV Houston, 1981-83; general sales manager, KXTV(TV) Sacramento, 1983-85; president, GM, partner, WDAU-TV Scranton, Pa., 1985-86; VP, GM for the following stations: WEYI-TV Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, Mich., 1986-87; WLOS-TV Asheville, N.C., 1987-89; KOVR-TV Sacramento, 1989-94; current position since 1994; m. Karen Gaudreau, 1978; children: Katherine, 18, and Elizabeth, 15.