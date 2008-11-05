Michael Crichton Dies at 66

Bestelling author Michael Crichton died Tuesday in Los Angeles after battling cancer, the Associated Press reported. He was 66.



He is best known for penning NBC's long-running medical drama ER as well as his books "Jurassic Park," "Timeline" and "The Andromeda Strain."



"Michael Crichton was a modern-day Renaissance man. He was a physician, writer, director, and producer – few people have done so many things so well. As creator and producer of NBC’s ER, he helped change the face of televised drama, and his Jurassic Park movies are enduring classics. Everywhere he turned, Michael made an indelible impact. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.” -- Jeff Zucker, NBC Universal President and CEO