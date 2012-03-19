Michael Copps Joins Common Cause

Former Democratic FCC Commissioner Michael Copps has joined

the national governing board of Common Cause. Copps exited the FCC last

December, but vowed to continue to speak out against consolidation and for more

local news and information and diversity in the media.

"Michael Copps is a distinguished public servant whose

tireless support for media laws and regulations that serve the public interest

and an internet that is open and accessible to all meshes perfectly with Common

Cause's reform agenda," said Bob Edgar, president and CEO of Common Cause.

"We're fortunate that he's chosen to continue his service beyond his

retirement by joining our board."