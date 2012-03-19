Michael Copps Joins Common Cause
Former Democratic FCC Commissioner Michael Copps has joined
the national governing board of Common Cause. Copps exited the FCC last
December, but vowed to continue to speak out against consolidation and for more
local news and information and diversity in the media.
"Michael Copps is a distinguished public servant whose
tireless support for media laws and regulations that serve the public interest
and an internet that is open and accessible to all meshes perfectly with Common
Cause's reform agenda," said Bob Edgar, president and CEO of Common Cause.
"We're fortunate that he's chosen to continue his service beyond his
retirement by joining our board."
