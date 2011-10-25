Michael Bayle Joins ESPN as Senior VP and GM of ESPN Mobile

ESPN announced Tuesday that Michael Bayle will be coming aboard as senior VP and GM of ESPN Mobile.

Bayle

will be in charge of all aspects of the network's mobile strategy,

including content production, programming and publishing on all mobile

platforms, reporting to John Kosner, senior VP and GM, ESPN Digital and

Print Media.

"Michael's

depth of experience and expertise building mobile businesses on a

global scale is right in line with our priorities for ESPN Mobile," said

Kosner. "We are very lucky to have him as we continue to innovate and

develop new products to serve sports fans wherever they are on any and

all devices."

Bayle's

prior credits include serving as the senior director of global mobile

monetization at Yahoo! and holding business development positions at

Yahoo!, Microsoft and International Data Group. Most recently, Bayle was

VP of monetization and marketing at Amobee.