Michael Bayle Joins ESPN as Senior VP and GM of ESPN Mobile
ESPN announced Tuesday that Michael Bayle will be coming aboard as senior VP and GM of ESPN Mobile.
Bayle
will be in charge of all aspects of the network's mobile strategy,
including content production, programming and publishing on all mobile
platforms, reporting to John Kosner, senior VP and GM, ESPN Digital and
Print Media.
"Michael's
depth of experience and expertise building mobile businesses on a
global scale is right in line with our priorities for ESPN Mobile," said
Kosner. "We are very lucky to have him as we continue to innovate and
develop new products to serve sports fans wherever they are on any and
all devices."
Bayle's
prior credits include serving as the senior director of global mobile
monetization at Yahoo! and holding business development positions at
Yahoo!, Microsoft and International Data Group. Most recently, Bayle was
VP of monetization and marketing at Amobee.
