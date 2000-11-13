Miami reporter hurt in the Line of duty

WPLG (tv)) Miami reporter Connie Hicks was injured last week when an attacker threw a rock into the car in which she was driving while reporting in Haiti. Hicks was doing a story on some Haitian-Americans trying to aid a local health-care clinic when the car, which also contained her crew and story subjects, came under attack, probably targeted for robbery, she suspected.

"Shots were fired," she said, and the driver made a mad dash for safety as the passengers ducked for cover. "We ended up with a tire and several windows shot out."

Hicks was hit in the face with a rock and, after being driven to the American Embassy, was treated at a local hospital and released. She returned home without the health-care story but put together one on the attack. After more than a dozen stitches, she went on the air Sunday night and continued working through the week.