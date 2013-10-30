Miami-Chicago Tips Off Before 5.4 Million Viewers

TNT got off to a fast start with its NBA coverage, as the 2013-14 season opener between the defending champion Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls tipped before more than 5 million watchers.

Miami’s mauling of Chicago on Oct. 29 -- the game marked the return of Bulls' superstar Derrick Rose, who missed all of last season with a knee injury -- averaged a 3.3 U.S. household rating and 5.4 million viewers, making it the second highest-rated and most-viewed opening game in network history behind only the 2010 debut of the Heat’s Big 3 of LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh.

Peaking with a 3.7 U.S rating and 4.2 million viewers in the 10:30 p.m.(ET) quarter hour, the Miami-Chicago telecast -- the best regular-season matchup on the drama network since the aforementioned 2010 opener -- gave TNT the night across all cable networks.

