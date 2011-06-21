Mia Hamm Joins ESPNW as Analyst for Women's World Cup
Women's
soccer legend and former U.S. National Team member Mia Hamm will be
contributing to espnW's coverage of the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup, it
was announced Tuesday.
Hamm,
who was part of the 1991 and 1999 World Cup Champion squads, will write
blog posts for espnW.com, conduct interviews, provide insight and
appear on ESPN telecasts as a special contributor.
"Mia
Hamm is the one of the most decorated female soccer players in history,
and we couldn't think of a better analyst to join espnW for the 2011
FIFA World Cup," said Laura Gentile, vice president, espnW. "Her
expertise will be invaluable for our fans as they watch the tournament
proceed."
This
will be the fifth consecutive Cup that ESPN will televise. The 2011
FIFA World Cup will run from June 26-July 17 from Germany.
