Mia Hamm Joins ESPNW as Analyst for Women's World Cup

Women's

soccer legend and former U.S. National Team member Mia Hamm will be

contributing to espnW's coverage of the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup, it

was announced Tuesday.

Hamm,

who was part of the 1991 and 1999 World Cup Champion squads, will write

blog posts for espnW.com, conduct interviews, provide insight and

appear on ESPN telecasts as a special contributor.

"Mia

Hamm is the one of the most decorated female soccer players in history,

and we couldn't think of a better analyst to join espnW for the 2011

FIFA World Cup," said Laura Gentile, vice president, espnW. "Her

expertise will be invaluable for our fans as they watch the tournament

proceed."

This

will be the fifth consecutive Cup that ESPN will televise. The 2011

FIFA World Cup will run from June 26-July 17 from Germany.