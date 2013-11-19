MGM Sells Bond Films to ITV

The U.K's largest commercial broadcaster ITV has inked a multiyear deal with MGM International Television Distribution Inc. (MGM) that will give it exclusive rights to air all 23 James Bond films, including the most recent one, Skyfall.

The free TV deal will make the films available on ITV, ITV2, and ITV4.

ITV will also have the free-to-air premiere of the blockbuster Skyfall, sometime in 2014.

The film, from Albert R. Broccoli's EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Sony Pictures Entertainment, was the most successful Bond film of all time, grossing more than $1 billion around the world at the box office.

In a statement, ITV's director of digital channels and acquisitions, Angela Jain explained that Skyfall was the "highest grossing film of all time" at the U.K. box office and that they were "delighted" to "have the entire Bond library of films on Britain's biggest commercial channel, a fantastic treat for all viewers."